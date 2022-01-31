Fife hotel shortlisted as Scottish wedding venue of year

A Fife hotel has been shortlisted as Wedding Venue of the Year in a competition.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 7:54 am

Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline made the shortlist in the Scottish Wedding Awards 2022.

The event celebrates the best professionals and businesses that make your big day special. The finals will be held at The Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on Wednesday, February 23.

Pamela Fernandes has run Garvock House Hotel with husband Rui for the past 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline

Read More

Read More
The 1987 winter whiteout in Fife which left two people dead and brought chaos to...

She said : “Our reputation in the wedding market particularly is second to none, and we look forward to many more bridal couples marrying with us this year.”

“We would also like to thank our customers, past and present, for nominating us, as without their support, we simply could not take part in awards like these, to receive such fantastic recognition for what we do every day.”

The 26-bedroom, four star hotel was named Outstanding Wedding Venue won at the 2018 awards.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeDunfermlineGlasgow