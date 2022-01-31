Fife hotel shortlisted as Scottish wedding venue of year

Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline made the shortlist in the Scottish Wedding Awards 2022.

The event celebrates the best professionals and businesses that make your big day special. The finals will be held at The Marriott Hotel, Glasgow on Wednesday, February 23.

Pamela Fernandes has run Garvock House Hotel with husband Rui for the past 25 years.

She said : “Our reputation in the wedding market particularly is second to none, and we look forward to many more bridal couples marrying with us this year.”

“We would also like to thank our customers, past and present, for nominating us, as without their support, we simply could not take part in awards like these, to receive such fantastic recognition for what we do every day.”

The 26-bedroom, four star hotel was named Outstanding Wedding Venue won at the 2018 awards.

