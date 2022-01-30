The 1987 whiteout made the front page of the Fife Free Press

Severe winter weather held the Kingdom in a vice like grip as parts suffered the worst conditions in living memory.

Two people actually died, and one pregnant woman was airlifted to hospital as heavy snowfalls were followed by high winds, resulting in serious drifting which caused widespread disruption to community life.

Temperatures below freezing combined with 50mph winds to create the Arctic conditions.

Gridlock on a snowy High Street in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A man was found dead in a field in Ceres - a farmer made the grim find while checking on his livestock.

A woman also died in Balmullo after suffering hypothermia

A pregnant woman was airlifted from Kingsbarns to hospital.

A whiteout on Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The helicopter landed in Langlands Primary School, St Andrews, and she was taken to Ninewells in Dundee under police escort

Ambulances carrying kidney dialysis patients were taking five hours to reach Edinburgh, and scores of minor roads were blocked.

Employees of Fife Regional Council’s roads department battled round the clock to keep major roads open, bus and rail passengers faced chaos, and all schools were brought to a standstill by Tuesday lunchtime

Motoring organisations described road conditions in Fife as the worst they had ever seen, while Fife Health Board called in its emergency planned officer to co-ordinate distribution off vital medical supplies. It also got RAF Leuchars to supply two Landrovers and crews.

In Kirkcaldy, the High Street was virtually closed by 4:30pm as traders allowed staff to leave early.

Some were shut by 2:00pm as conditions worsened - but not everyone agreed with the response.

According to the Fife Free Press report, James Brodie, who was secretary of Kirkcaldy Chamber of Commerce, said: “Some shop assistants are demanding to leave early and if there are large numbers asking to do that it is difficult for managers to say no.

“The Chamber’s view is that their demands, in certain instances are unreasonable

“I don’t think it is unfair to ask those resident in Kirkcaldy or Glenrothes to stay on until 5:00pm

If the word goes around that stores are closing early that is bound to have an effect on trade.”

Perhaps he was inspired by tales of individual acts including that of the postie in Cupar who walked 10 miles to work to ensure his own deliveries got done on schedule.

The town’s factories reported some disruption, while the big freeze saw two performances of the panto, Cinderella, at the Adam Smith Theatre cancelled when large numbers were unable to attend.

Two ponies used in the show were also stranded after their stables outside Kirkcaldy proved inaccessible.

