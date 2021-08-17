For many years now, the association has been working with others to deliver a new supply affordable housing projects.

Under this arrangement, the projects are developed by Kingdom, but on completion they are transferred to a partner housing association which undertakes full ownership and responsibility for the future management and maintenance of the homes.

Bill Banks, group chief executive, said: “The Alliance Transfer model that we operate brings mutual benefits to everyone involved and is a good example of successful partnership working.

Andrew Saunders and Bill Banks at Hugh Place in Lochgelly.

"It allows projects to be developed to our high design specification and delivered efficiently, on time and within costs.

"The receiving associations don’t need to worry about the complex arrangements associated with developing a new project and take handover of well designed projects which comply with all the funding and procurement requirements.”

Twenty of the new homes have been designed to amenity standard and seven are general needs properties – and all 27 have been allocated as social rented tenancies by Ore Valley.

Andrew Saunders, Ore Valley’s chief executive, said: “The completion and occupation of the properties has been a great success, and the feedback from our new tenants has been very positive.

"The ongoing partnership with Kingdom Housing Association, through the Fife Housing Association Alliance, continues to be a successful model for the delivery of new homes, in this instance meeting local community needs in Lochgelly.”

