Their annual Jalsa Salana – the formal annual gathering of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community – which normally attracts 35,000 people over three days, was dramatically scaled down this year to just 4000 capacity.

But it was supported by mini-gatherings in towns and cities across the UK where transmissions from the main convention were sent via satellite TV.

The Edinburgh and Fife Jamaat (congregation) of Ahmadi Muslims met at Baitur Rahman Mosque in Glasgow where they followed live proceedings of the three-day convention which ended last Sunday.

Spiritual leaders at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Jalsa Salana.

Each delegate to the Jalsa (convention) had to provide evidence of being double-vaccinated and a negative lateral flow test result with social-distancing being observed, and masks a requirement.

Usman Saeed, president of the Edinburgh and Fife branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said: “In addition to the main Jalsa, every town and city in Britain where there are Ahmadi Muslims celebrated the occasion in their homes and in their mosques – it was a truly wonderful, uplifting, and spiritual occasion.

“As a community, we are founded on a mission of spreading peace and love, and this unique convention reinforces our commitment to be of benefit to society and to be of service to humanity.”

The highlight of the event was the address of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad.

The spiritual leader said: “It is a matter of fact that the rights of the different groups within society cannot be truly established until it is realised that we are all created by one supreme creator and that we must also fulfil his rights.

“Fulfilling the rights of friendship should be for the sake of God and this alone can maintain true friendship.

“Friendships that are void of the love of Allah the almighty are but temporary friendships.”

Originating in India, the annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has been running for over 100 years.

The Jalsa also received messages of support from faith and political leaders, including the main UK party leaders and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.loveforallhatredfornone.org/

