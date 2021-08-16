The programme aims to get young people and families to re-engage with each other after a long 18 months of distancing and isolation.

The event will focus on disadvantaged youngsters and hopes to bring families in contact with one another - so the club is asking for young people to be accompanied by parents or guardians.

It takes place from 12:00pm at Balwearie outdoor courts on Sunday, finishing at 3:00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Steel Basketball are set to host the food and fun day this Sunday at Balwearie High School.

The club coaches have lined up a number of basketball related activities with plans to have a small barbecue and other food items available as well as coffee, tea and other drinks.

The event also coincides with the club preparing to start proper sessions again, with the gathering, hopefully, on Monday, August 23.

Officials are looking forward to getting back together.

Ross Hugh, chairman, said: “It’s been a rough 18 months or so with all the restrictions we’ve had.

"This is a great initiative by Fife Council and Active Families Fife to try to get people engaging with each other again, and we are delighted to be able to get involved, bringing people together with basketball.

"Please do all come along, here’s hoping we get the weather, and that we here have made good estimates on the quantity food and drink, and a good time is had by all.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/FifeSteelBasketball.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.