Kirkcaldy Speakers Club set to resume face-to-face meetings
Kirkcaldy Speakers Club is set to resume face-to-face meetings next month.
They return on Tuesday, September 14, after the club closed its doors last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1983, the Speakers Club lets people practice their public speaking skills in a safe and supportive environment.
Members have opportunities to chair meetings, or a small part of one, and learn how to give feedback in a positive and constructive way whilst developing their leadership skills with a well-designed development pathway.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/fife-towns-at-forefront-of-scotlands-first-flax-and-linen-festival-3345163
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kinghorn-charity-fundraising-bid-to-secure-land-for-the-community-3345963
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/kirkcaldy-incident-mystery-over-death-of-man-69-after-heavy-police-presence-3345922
Whether members want to practice a work presentation, a networking pitch, a job interview or a wedding speech, Kirkcaldy Speakers Club can help.
Hannah Mitchell, the club’s marketing coordinator, said: “I’ll be honest, when I first heard the words ‘Speakers Club’ I had a certain image in my mind – a stuffy, formal and nit-picky vibe is what I thought I would find.
"I couldn’t have been more wrong.
"Kirkcaldy Speakers Club is truly diverse, supportive, friendly, and a lot of fun.
"There are members from all walks of life, with a diverse range of talents and abilities, and as a result, I’ve never looked back.
"It has been a very useful venture and I have learned so much.
"Our club aims to encourage and help people like me who dread the thought of public speaking, but need to address their fear.
"You can learn at your own pace and participate as much or as little as you want – the speaking activities are fun, creative and can help you to master how to speak in any situation.”
For more information, please visit: https://www.kirkcaldyspeakers.org.uk/