Now volunteers want to hear from locals to find out what they would like to see the land used for.A community meeting is due to take place in town next week.

The campaign is an integral part in securing land for the community which may be sold to others – should the charity not be able to raise the funds.

The opportunity to buy came about because Lovells, the housebuilder which has been building the Lochside Grange Estate, had applied for planning permission to add an additional seven houses on land north of Oak Street.

Kinghorn Community Land Association’s (KCLA) Just Giving campaign has got off to a positive start with more than a third of the funds already raised to buy the land north of Oak Street in Kinghorn next to the Lochside Grange housing development. Pictured KCLA members: From L to R, Julie Farr (chairman), Peter Lindow, Karen Dundas, Richard Brewster and Rosalind Ramage.

However, the plans have now changed.

The homes are no longer being constructed, and that resulted in Lovells getting in touch with KCLA to see if it was interested in buying the land for the community instead.

The charity exists to protect the environment by acquiring and/or conserving land or assets for the public benefit around Kinghorn and to aid regeneration in a way that does not adversely affect the rural environment.

The group believes the securing of this land for the Kinghorn community meets this mission exactly.

It has its own ideas for how the land could be used as part of its Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery, but it wants to widen the debate.

Its volunteers are keen to hear what local residents would like to see it for, and want to gather as many suggestions as possible.

The charity held its first community meet and greet with locals recently, and another is planned for Tuesday (August 17) from 6.45 to 8.15pm at the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery.

Julie Farr, KCLA chairperson, said the group would like to hear from as many people as possible.

She said: “We were really pleased to meet so many people at our first community meet and greet event. It was useful to meet residents and chat about their views.

"We hope to meet even more people at our next community event, but if people can’t make it, we’ve also created a survey that Kinghorn residents can complete to share their views on the land and how it could be used.”

There is also a role for local people to play helping generate more funding that is needed to buy the land - a move the charity believes is a great opportunity foe the town.

Julie added: “We’re keen to buy this land, but we still need to raise enough funds to buy it”

"There are around 3000 people in Kinghorn and if every person donated £2.67, we could do it!

“This is a great opportunity for Kinghoners to buy land that will then belong to them, and the community. “

The survey and Just Giving page can be accessed from the KCLA Facebook page

Added Julie: “We would like to thank everyone who has donated so far and completed the survey.”

