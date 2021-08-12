Child rescued from water at Fife beach and flown by helicopter to hospital

Pic: John Devlin

The youngster was one of three people rescued in the incident, which happened around 1:00pm.

The emergency sparked a response from the coastguard and ambulance service.

The child was taken to hospital, but no details have been given about any injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the busy beach around lunchtime, and were joined by a helicopter and the coastguard.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one special operations team to the scene.

“One child was airlifted by the coastguard to Ninewells Hospital.”

The helicopter landed on the beach to make the short journey across to Dundee.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.