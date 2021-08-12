The crew, made up of volunteers, was busiest of the two stations in Fife.

The figures showed it logged 83 call-outs this year - a jump up from 53 in 2019, and 50 in 2018.

Further up the coast, Anstruther dealt with 33 call-outs, a drop of 18% from the 40 it handled in 2019.

Pic: Kinghorn RNLI

Between 2008 and 2020, Fife had over just over 1000 call-outs, with the Kinghorn station handling no fewer than 649 of them.

According to the RNLI’s database, the charity responded to more than 112,000 call-outs across the UK between 2008 and 2020.

Each year the RNLI responds to an average of 8,634 emergency call-outs across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Today it issued a fresh warning to people to take care in open water as lifeboat crews continue to deal with one of their busiest summers yet.

As more of us opt for a staycation this year, beaches and rivers have been busy with holidaymakers.

But the dangers of swimming in open water are clear – and in recent weeks scores of people have died as a result of getting into trouble in open water.

Head of water safety at the RNLI, Gareth Morrison, said that this summer may be the charity’s busiest yet.

“We are expecting the summer of 2021 to be the busiest ever for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews,” he said.

“We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

“Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. ”

Mr Morrison advised the following to stay safe this summer:

Visit a lifeguarded beach & swim between the red and yellow flags

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

