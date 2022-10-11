Fife landmarks urged to light up red for Scottish Poppy Appeal
Dozens of Fife’s most iconic landmarks, tourist destinations and businesses are being urged to “Light Up Red” in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal.
Poppyscotland is encouraging buildings across Scotland to take part in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.
The charity hopes to surpass last year’s record total of around 300 buildings taking part nationwide. They included Markinch Church, Silberline, Dunfermline Clock Tower, and the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.
Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-light.
The Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign, raising more than £2 million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.
Three million poppies, handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, are already on their journey around the country.
Austin Hardie, director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across Fife lighting up red.
“This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community, and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.
“Of course, with current concerns over energy costs, we understand that not every building will be lighting up this year. But if they already have external lighting, then we’d encourage them to consider adding red filters in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.”
For more information about how to Light Up Red and the 2022 Scottish Poppy Appeal for Poppyscotland, visit www.poppyscotland.org.uk/light-up-red