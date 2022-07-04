Fife machinery component firm ties up link with shortbread maker

The unusual pairing sees Astrak gives away a tin of shortbread produced by bakery Christie the Baker with every order placed by their customers.

Astrak supplies rubber tracks and undercarriage solutions from its based in Whitfield Road at Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

The Airdrie-based baker has been making award-winning products over the last 80 years - and the deal will see its products shipped worldwide.

Astrak has tied up a deal with a baker to help promote its products

Sean Makin, marketing manager at Astrak, explained: “It does sound funny that we are taking this much care and thought into our free shortbread offering, but we know how much our customers enjoy them.

“We want to show them that we are always improving to give them the best products possible.”