Liz and Megan Laing from Dunfermline launched their collection which caters for males, females and non-binary young adults aged 15 to 30, who have a unique and specific interest in clothing that is child-like with hearts, bows, clouds, stars and ribbons, but - unlike most cute clothing in the market currently - their clothing remains wholesome and is not 'sexualised'.

Megan,23, said: “From a young age, I adored Disney and Studio Ghibli and this helped me to acquire a strong taste for anything and everything cute.

“This only developed as I would visit Japan and see the adorable clothes on sale there. One day, after looking at the kids’ rails at a local supermarket, I asked myself ‘Why aren't these in my size? I would wear this!’

“That's where the idea of Dilly Dream was born.

“ Now we make cute clothes for everyone, with unisex sizes, modest options and a plus size range in development.”

Megan has a degree in Combined Studies with a specialism in fashion design and marketing and has worked in the fashion industry.

Mum, Liz is giving her significant support with over 20 years’ experience of running an alterations firm called Liz in Stitches.

Megan accessed a Young Person’s Grant from Business Gateway Fife.

Marissa Yassen-Fleming, adviser, said: “Megan is an exceptionally inspiring and forward-thinking young person with a unique creative style that transcends all genders and styles.”

