It is currently operating at over 80% occupancy, with 20 small companies in the business centre, which is owned and operated by Fife Council Economic Development.

They work across sectors raging from recruitment, renewables and professional services, to training, community, and mental health and wellbeing.

Many have been there since it opened nine years, including accountant and recruitment consultant, Stewart Kirkwood, who moved into Ajax Way, Leven, just two weeks after its launch.

Left To Right - Joe Griffith (Griffiths Inspection and Training), Stewart Kirkwood (Kirkwood CA), Gordon Macdonald & Mel Orsini (independent 1-1), Liam Anderson (Liam Anderson Architectural Services), Marianne Lynch (Lynch Bookkeeping & Payroll), Carolyn Ward (Gillespie & Inverarity & Co Accountants), Jennifer Auchterlonie, Andrea Carr& Helen Adair,(Gibson Care), Azaria Lynch (Social Media Co), and Ann-Marie Balcombe (Balcombe Business Services).

He said: “Prior to coming to FRIC, I was operating from a cabin in my garden.

“I have found that basing both my businesses here has been a terrific asset. Having a friendly, professional reception service, plus the use of meeting rooms, benefits me greatly. The icing on the cake is that as a serviced office I am not exposed to increased energy bills, as all heat and light is included in my lease.”

Newer tenants include Mary Walker of Ferguson Walker, Solicitors who worked from home during the pandemic.

She said: “As a sole practitioner I realised I no longer required my larger office premises, but chanced upon an advert for FRIC and enquired about the space.

“I was immediately attracted by the quality of the accommodation, the economics of what the lease provides, including the whole atmosphere.

“I have been welcomed by all the other tenants and am already being sought out where there is a potential business opportunity.”

The centre is run by Ann-Marie Balcombe, manger.

She said: “Moving somewhere collaborative where businesses can access high quality office space and network at the same time is really beneficial to them, especially in post Covid business recovery.”