Fife small businesses encouraged to take up green grants

Small businesses in town centres and shopping centres may be eligible for the grant through Fife Council’s Fife Town Centre Digital Improvements & Energy Efficiency Grant.

Qualifying businesses can claim for the cashback grant towards measures such as a new boiler, LED lighting and double-glazing.

However, improvements must be completed before claiming the grant, which is available until March 31, 2023.

The £5,000 grant is aimed at helping Fife's small businesses

Climate Action Fife will also help businesses carry out an energy efficiency audit to help understand what changes could have the greatest impact in terms of reducing costs and carbon emissions.

Louise Oliver, business outreach coordinator, Climate Action Fife said: “Improving energy efficiency is an important way for businesses to become more climate friendly and also reduce their bills.

“Businesses will need to act quickly to get improvements in place in time to qualify for funding. We’d encourage business owners to get in touch if they think they can benefit from this grant. We can also signpost to further support if this funding isn’t suitable."

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change, says the grant is part of Fife Council’s commitment to economic development and creating an environment for Fife’s small businesses to grow.

She said: “Fife Council is committed to investing in the future and creating opportunities for all by supporting local small companies to invest and grow their business.

“Through backing business growth and local jobs, economic development is a top priority for the council - both to provide new opportunities for local people and so that we can support the local economy.

“We know that these are challenging times, and this is one of the ways that we provide support to small businesses based in town centres and shopping areas to make improvements and create a better environment for everyone.

