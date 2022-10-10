Holiday park plan unveiled next to one of Fife’s most popular parks

If councillors give the go-ahead, it would transform farm land near Kelty into a new location for holidaymakers.

Plans submitted by W J Thomson & Sons, Hilton of Beath Farm, revealed a proposal to build 80 lodges, a cafe and three retail units on land north of Lochore Meadows.

A statement in support said the development would be a boost for tourism in the region.

How the holiday lodges could look

It added: “The proposed development represents a major local investment in a tourist facility that will help promote Fife Council’s tourism economy, and meet demand for holiday accommodation.”

The lodges would be positioned adjacent to the hugely popular Meedies, and have good access links to the M90.

The proposals include converting an open sided barn to form a reception area, cafe and three small retail units.

The park could see an old barn transformed into a reception area with cafe and retail units

The supporting statement said: “The building is no longer fit for purpose as a barn due to modern farming methods and animal husbandry standards.

“This will be replaced by a modern alternative elsewhere on the wider farm landholding.”

The development could also provide a spin-off for business opportunities if the former barn is expanded.

The statement said the project would “enable the establishment of a small scale café and retail enterprises to serve local needs and visitors to the area”

It added: “It is easily accessible by private car and public transport.

It is located adjacent to one of the most successful and busiest tourist attractions in the Fife Council area.

“It complies with the aims and objectives of the Strategic Development Plan as set out in its vision statement.

“The proposed development will extend the leisure offer in the Fife Council area and its location adjacent to Lochore Meadows will encourage the use of the recreational resources for outdoor activity.”

The access to the site historically served the railway station, industrial units and coal mines.

A statement from transportation said the development would result in more traffic but added: “The quality of the existing facilities for all modes of travel are good.