Fife village hall set to host Christmas wonderland event

Twenty stalls displaying arts and crafts from Fife will take ove the venue on December 4-5.

Entry is free but donations for the upkeep of the hall are welcome.

While the B-Listed former Church Hall, with its arched wooden beams, will be the hub for shopping, children’s activities will take place in the smaller hall where the Christmas Cafe will be located as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crail is hosting an indoors Christmas market

‘Cups ‘n Cakes’ by Monica Robertson promises delights with a twist merging all-time favourites with inspiration from across the pond. Cakes and coffee will also be available for take away.

The large hall will feature stalls from a wide variety of local creators of arts and crafts including stained and sea glass, ceramics, cards, drawings, paintings, wood art, leather bags, wool and fabric crafts and much more.

Kids can be pre-booked into two different craft and cake decorating activities for a £5 fee.

Sessions will last one hour to give parents time to browse or enjoy cake and coffee in peace while watching the wee ones having fun.

The local choir will add to the festive atmosphere with two short performances on the stage in the large hall on Saturday at 11am and 2pm.

Dennis Gowans, Events Manager at Crail Community Hall stated: “We are delighted to run our first major community event after the take over of Crail Community Hall from Fife Council in spring. Our local arts and crafts stalls will provide a great browsing and shopping experience in a relaxed atmosphere.

"There will be something to do and enjoy for the whole family. We also have a very special stall holder signed up, but people will need to come along to find out who it is.”

The weekend will conclude with a Christmas Concert from 7.30 pm in the large hall on December 5.

Two well renowned St Andrews University student music groups will perform a medley of contemporary and seasonal tunes as well as classic Christmas songs and hymns.

The Madrigals will open the evening and will be followed by The Other Guys after the interval.

Both are guaranteed for their high quality and entertainment value providing something for everybody to enjoy. All tickets are available online.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.