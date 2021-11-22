Fife volunteer who has helped train nine Guide Dog puppies wins national award

Ian Wallace was the winner in the ‘optimistic’ category at the Guide Dogs People Awards held on November 11. The ceremony took place at the charity’s National Centre in Warwickshire and was attended by Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex.

Ian travelled down to the ceremony after being told he was nominated but was shocked when he was announced as the winner.

Volunteer puppy raisers look after a guide dog puppy full time for over a year.

Ian was astonished to find he'd won an award

Ian said: “To date the Wallace family have raised nine guide dog pups.

"Saying cheerio is always the worst bit.

“I’m very happy to have won and would like to give a big thank you to Guide Dogs, my local fundraising group and my wife, Joyce.”

