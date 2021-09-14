Fife yoga leader named leading influencer in acclaimed wellbeing awards

Scott Hutchison-McDade, founder of the Centre for Positive Change and Wellbeing Radio in Kirkcaldy, has won ‘Favourite Wellness Influencer’ in the highly acclaimed Health & Wellbeing Awards 2021.

Both are based at Flexspace in Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

Scott Hutchison-McDade

Scott operates the radio station and the award-winning Centre for Positive Change, featuring a yoga and wellbeing studio and therapy room.

In June, the centre was awarded Scotland's Wellbeing Centre of the Year 2021/2022 from CorporateLiveWire's Prestige Awards.

Scott said: “I'm truly blessed to share the magic of self-care and the power of Zen Yoga & Meditation with the world; I need to pinch myself every day."

Scott's yoga journey began after struggling with a long battle of depression and anxiety while living in the United States and the Philippines, managing multinational teams working in location photography.

Returning to the UK, he obtained his qualification in visual communications before gaining his Yoga teaching qualification and launching his new businesses.

