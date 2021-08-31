Fife Zoo owners’ heartfelt plea for help as they recover from devastating fire

The popular venue, near Ladybank, was badly hit in the most recent fire in July - and that came 12 months after a blaze destroyed its soft play area.

Now the owners have taken to social media to appeal to help.

Writing on their Facebook page, they said: “The struggle is real.

Fire in soft play building at Fife Zoo, July 5, 2020

“We all work our fingers to the bone and we have been struck with some pretty horrific streaks of bad luck and it is taking its toll on everyone here.

“But resilience and positive attitude is what carries us through each day.”The summer blaze cost the zoo all its tools, grounds equipment, living space, and vehicles - plus a new JCB mini-digger which hadn’t even been used.

It was the first piece of proper plant equipment the zoo had bought to push development forward The owners appealed to any businesses which could help to get in touch - and they are looking for donations, or loans, of any tools, lawnmowers, and strimmers.

“You will be playing a massive part in helping us recover,” they added.

The owners also said they were still embroiled in a legal battle following the 2020 fire and had yet to receive any money “even though we are 14 months down the line.”

They added: “ It’s hard and we still need help. All offers of support ...will mean the world to all the staff.”For more information, email [email protected]

