The home and garden store has lodged a planning application to move into the unit once occupied by Buzz Bingo in Glenrothes,

If councillors approve the bid, it would see its current store in Flemington Road closed to allow the move next door.

B&M said its current base is too small.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buzz Bingo closed its Glenrothes base earlier this year

The retailer bought the site in January, and, two months later, Buzz Bingo announced its closure plans, stating: “The decision to close was not our choice and despite our best efforts, it was ultimately out of our control.”

B&M said in documents lodged with the local authority, there was “no scope to provide an external garden centre” and it also highlighted limited parking.

The statement added: “Despite the store trading well, the reduced size limits the company’s ability to offer its full product range.”

Councillors and officers will make a decision in due course.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.