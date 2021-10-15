Fife's only vegan and plastic free deli opens in Kirkcaldy town centre

The hugely popular Burntisland store, Grain and Sustain, has officially launched a second unit in the Lang Toun’s Tolbooth Street – bringing into operation a shop which has sat empty for countless years.

The new deli has moved into the shop unit built as part of the Mercat Shopping Centre, but never used.

Grain & Sustain has enjoyed great success selling dry goods with an eco-friendly ethos in Burntisland, and this expansion bringshas had a hugely positive response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grain and Sustain have officially opened in Kirkcaldy, from left to right, Will and Louise Humpington with Thom Curzon.

The new store will offer Fife’s first vegan and plastic free deli alongside traditional deli items, as well as high end drinks such as organic wines, craft beer, and artisan gins.

Louise Humpington, owner, said: “We have been absolutely thrilled so far with the number of people who have come in.

"There have been some familiar faces who know us from our Burntisland store, and some new people.

Louise Canny with Cllr Alistair Cameron at the grand opening of Grain and Sustain.

"One of our regular delivery customers has brought all of her jars along to be filled as well - she’s very excited that she can now come into the shop in person rather than having to get a delivery.

“It’s been fantastic and we’re so overwhelmed with the support that we’ve had and thrilled to be part of Kirkcaldy’s High Street traders.”

David Torrance, Kirkcaldy MSP, joined guests at the grand opening.

From left to right, David Torrance MSP, Louise Humpington, and Cllr Zoe Hisbent at the grand opening of Grain and Sustain.

He said: “Louise is somebody who has put faith in Kirkcaldy High Street. She has a green agenda and is looking after the environment, which is very important to me.

"When we lost all of the big retailers everybody thought that it was the end of the High Street, but now we have all of these independent retailers and the Artisan Market which have given the Town Centre a real boost which is great for the local economy.”

Support also came from fellow business owners and councillors.

Louise Canny, owner of Eloise, and founder of Kirkcaldy’s Artisan Friday Market, said: “The town centre has always needed a nice deli. The quality of Louise’s produce is amazing – it’s just what Kirkcaldy is looking for.”

Councillor Alistair Cameron, said: “It’s something totally different and it’s exactly the type of store that we want here.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.