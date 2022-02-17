Foodbank volunteers picked to officially open new B&M store in Fife town

The discount retailer will open its latest store in Cupar on at 9:00a.m. Saturday, February 19, creating 50 new jobs.

Staff were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do in the local community – and they picked the team from Cupar Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new store.

B&M are set to open a new Fife store

The charity offers three-day emergency food parcels to people or families in crisis. They also include toiletries, household cleaning products, baby/infants supplies and pet food.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of local volunteers and donors, they are able to help many people who find themselves in unplanned crisis situations.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers which will go towards helping the charity to continue its work.

A B&M spokesman said: “Cupar Foodbank really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done, especially during the pandemic.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work.”

