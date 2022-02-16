Joe Malone: Tributes paid to 'Mr Kirkcaldy' after death of former Penny Farthing owner

The High Street pub was his pride and joy, and it remains one of the most recognisable landmarks in the town centre.

Joe was at the very heart of it for many years, and his influence remains - the pub remains virtually unchanged with its walls adorned by many photos from the days when he invited all the touring stars appearing at the Adam Smith Theatre to pay a visit.

Kirkcaldy born and bred - his dad was a cabinet maker renowned for his marquetry work - Joe started out as a gas fitter and worked in pubs in the evenings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Malone ran the Penny Farthing, one of Kirkcaldy's most famous pubs

He worked with Kingsway Automatics, servicing their huge network of machines in many pubs and hotels.

He also worked at the Raith Ballroom, and was on crowd duty the night The Beatles played their famous gig there.

Joe met his late wife, Anne, at the Trocadero, and together they took over the Ollerton Hotel which used to be on Victoria Road.

Joe and Anne Malone

They expanded by acquiring the Greenmount Hotel in Burntisland, and Joe also ran the bars at the Adam Smith Theatre where he met the TV stars and household names who came to town, and that connection brought them to the Penny on a regular basis.

To glance around the walls at the photos, many with personally written messages of thanks, is to get a glimpse into the who’s who of showbiz across the decades who all paid a visit.

The Penny was Joe’s pride and joy - he was also a proud member of the British Institute of Innkeeping.

Joe Malone was a passionate Labour supporter, and is pictured with Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and Kirkcaldy MP

Together with his late wife, he raised funds for many charities, including the MS Society, and local organisations.

At the Ollerton, he gave free food each month to the homeless, and helped groups including Kirkcaldy Swimming Club.

An excellent swimmer himself - he learned in the harbour - he swam the Forth many times with Kirkcaldy Boys Club.

Joe is survived by his daughter Joanne, two grandsons, Jack and Georgie, and a granddaughter, Jamie.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.