The blaze broke out shortly after 3:00pm on Tuesday at the old Royal Hotel.

Two fire engines attended the scene at the three-storey building as police cordoned off the adjacent main road.

And although there were no injuries, they have confirmed the incident is being treated as wilful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to the incident just after 3pm

A police spokesman said: “The fire is currently being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.