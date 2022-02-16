Royal Hotel fire: Police launch investigation into 'deliberate' blaze

Police probing a fire which badly damaged a former hotel in Dysart have said it was started deliberately.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:09 pm

The blaze broke out shortly after 3:00pm on Tuesday at the old Royal Hotel.

Two fire engines attended the scene at the three-storey building as police cordoned off the adjacent main road.

And although there were no injuries, they have confirmed the incident is being treated as wilful.

Firefighters were called to the incident just after 3pm

A police spokesman said: “The fire is currently being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

