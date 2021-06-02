Former Fife Free Press reporter is new editor of Scotland On Sunday

Her position was announced as one of three senior appointments made by the titles’ owners, National World, as part of its commitment to return editors and local leadership to every title.

Catherine began her career in Dumfries before joining the Fife Free Press.She subsequently moved to the Edinburgh Evening News as a reporter before moving into a number of senior roles.

Currently, she co-leads the Live Team as one of its editors.

Catherine Salmond

Catherine said: “I am honoured to have been appointed editor of Scotland on Sunday and I am determined to return this title to its former standing.

“There are a lot of challenges, but I have a fantastic, enthusiastic and talented team around me, eager for this new chapter to be a success.

“What an exciting and important time to be relaunching a Sunday title in Scotland.”

