Forth Green Freeport: 7000 new green jobs and £1bn investment in major project

The massive project could lead to £1bn of investment and an estimated 7,000 new direct green jobs - if the business case is approved in the new year

Babcock International, Forth Ports Group and Scarborough Muir Group’s sites plan to develop nearly 150 hectares for an internationally renowned port, shipbuilding, manufacturing and logistics cluster at Rosyth.

They are working with Fife Council and other bid partners including City of Edinburgh Council, Falkirk Council, Edinburgh Airport and INEOS.

CGI image of the Rosyth waterfront area post green freeport designation

The new, high-quality employment will build upon the existing supply chain and sector expertise and will help drive regeneration of Mid Fife and beyond, with each port job estimated to be 50% more productive and 40% better paid than the average wage.

The newly created Green Freeport jobs at Rosyth would mainly serve activity such as shipping logistics, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding, in addition to the assembly of offshore wind and low carbon energy generation.

It is expected that Burntisland will be a sister port facility to the newly created Renewables Hub at the Port of Leith, providing further deep water access and local supply chain capability as offshore wind deployment accelerates, with energy and low carbon growth creating new employment opportunities.

The Forth Green Freeport bid proposes specific tax and customs sites at Rosyth and Burntisland, respectively.

Other identified locations and infrastructure across South West Fife and Mid Fife are also set to benefit and form a key part of the bid which was submitted to the UK and Scottish governments for assessment last June.

The team behind it said it has the potential to generate 50,000 new green jobs across Scotland and act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing, unlocking £6 billion of private and public investment.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports Group, said: “Scotland needs to boost its international connectivity,and our plan for new freight hub and rail terminals will offer manufacturers and shippers a fast-track route to global and European markets directly via the North Sea.

“Our plan builds upon the recent DFDS announcement, which aims to see the return of a direct daily freight ferry route to northern Europe from Scotland, while offering an alternative to the congested Dover Straits and reducing dependence on road transport, while boosting trade.”

Fife councillors backed the bid at a recent cabinet meeting, where the continued involvement of local authority as a lead partner was approved.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “The range of Fife sites identified within the submitted Forth Green Freeport bid include nearly 150 hectares of land at Rosyth and further direct opportunities at Burntisland, which we welcome.

“The economic gains are clear.

“The Fife Forth coast and Mid Fife areas are proven in serving the renewable, low carbon and advanced manufacturing sectors. The Fife Council area forms a central component of the bid, which seeks to ensure that the Forth corridor is revitalised to meet future economic needs in a fair and sustainable way.”