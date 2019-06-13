Gem of an idea for new Kirkcaldy business

A new business selling handmade jewellery, fused glass and eclectic gifts has opened in the Olympia Arcade in Kirkcaldy.

Owner Suzie Provan launched her Little Emporium shop on June 1 and while it is only open on Saturdays just now, she is planning to extend this during the school holidays opening from Monday to Saturday from July 13 from 10am to 4.30pm.

This is Suzie’s first business having previously worked in a local library part-time.

She said: “I attended college to pursue a career in jewellery design many years ago and later took a break to have my daughter.

“But over the years I continued to create pieces for family and friends and sell at occasional craft fairs. I realised that I actually missed making jewellery full time, so with a little persuasion from my husband and twin sister, I started to look for a studio type property where I could have a space that would act as a workshop to store my two kilns, screen printing frames and various pieces of jewellery making equipment.

“I found a property in the Olympia Arcade which was perfect as it had the bonus of a retail shop front and an area at the back where I could design and create jewellery and glass.”

She added: “So presently I am in the busy rhythm of designing and setting up the business to keep alive my dream of making jewellery and fused glass for a living.”