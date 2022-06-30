Gold medal for Fife business at Royal Highland Show

Food and drink companies formed part of InvestFife’s Tastes of Fife showcase at Ingliston.

They included The Buffalo Farm which showed off its Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella which won a gold medal in the event’s Scottish Dairy Championship.

It also ‘scooped’ three bronze medals for its Buffalo ice cream – raspberry ripple, pure buffalo, and mint choc chip.

Emma Johnson, from The Buffalo Farm, said: “As our first public event showcasing our award-winning buffalo ice cream, we couldn’t be happier with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received and for winning three bronze awards.”

She added: “The food hall had a great buzz and was alive with excitement from producers and customers alike at finally being able to talk to people face to face and taste all the delicious flavours we artisan producers have been busily creating and refining over lockdown.”

Also taking part were Modern Standard Coffee, Pilgrim’s Gin, Rumburra, Heavenly Goodies, Tayport Distillery, Wee Tea Company, Woodmill Game, East Neuk Salt Co and Mara Seaweed.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability at Fife Council, commented: “Tastes of Fife was a strong showcase, promoting some of the region’s finest food and drink producers.

“They had the chance to speak directly to customers with plenty of opportunities to showcase products and services via networking, sampling, and selling directly to trade customers and consumers.