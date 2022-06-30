Call to re-open Fife’s historic buildings as soon as possible after inspections

Aberdour Castle will have its inspection in October - but partial access may be possible before then.

Claire Baker, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, welcomed the news following a recent visit.

It came as Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced the re-opening of Scotstarvit Tower in Cupar after a two-year closure because of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdour Castle (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

But a number of other historic sites – including Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy - remain out of bounds to the public.

Ms Baker has welcomed the progress, but raised concerns budget cuts to HES would impact its programme of inspections and repairs.

The recent Spending Review indicated that its funding will be cut by £13m over the next five years and is expected to be made up through increased HES income.

Scottstarvit Tower

Ms Baker said: “I welcome the news that the high level survey at Aberdour will be carried out in October and the potential for partial access will be looked at before then.

“I was also pleased to hear about progress at other important Mid Scotland and Fife sites, including St Andrews Cathedral which is expected to have partial access in place in time for the Open Championship.”But she added: “There is still a lot of work to be done and a number of sites are not yet scheduled for inspection.”

Ms Baker said the heritage sector was a key part of Fife’s tourism strategy and added: “It is important that the inspection and repair programme be completed in full, but without unnecessary delay so those communities are not missing out on related benefits. I am urging the Scottish Government to ensure support is in place for this.

Meanwhile, the doors to Scotstarvit Tower have reopened.

Visitor access to the site, including the interior of the tower, is possible when the nearby Hill of Tarvit Mansion is open - but access to the parapet is still not yet permitted.

A splendid example of a well-preserved, historical tower-house typically owned by the Scottish nobility in the medieval period, the property is thought to have been built by the Inglis family around 1500 but was later subject to a major revamp from Edinburgh lawyer Sir John Scot, who bought the estate in 1611.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES said: "We are delighted to have even more of our sites such as Scotstarvit Tower reopening up and down the country, allowing us to again provide visitors with the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions.