Groundbreaking Fife homelessness project shortlisted for national award

The Naumann Initiative, Kingdom Housing Association’s pioneering initiative, is in the running at the CIH Scotland Housing Awards.

Appearing in the ‘Excellence in Delivering Homelessness Services’ category, it aims to break the cycle of homelessness and unemployment by offering a homeless person a job and a home as well as support with any complex needs or barriers to sustaining their tenancy.

A key part of the success of the Naumann Initiative has been through partnership working with local businesses to create a job vacancy for a homeless person.

Bill Banks, chief executive, Kingdom Housing Association

On successfully gaining employment, Kingdom Housing, or one of the Fife Housing Alliance partners, will also offer that person a tenancy.

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said “From the moment the idea for the Naumann Initiative was discussed at Kingdom, we knew it had the potential to change lives.

“I’m proud that Kingdom has been shortlisted in the ‘Excellence in Delivering Homelessness Services’ category at the CIH Scotland Housing Awards, but I’m also equally proud that we’ve been able to have such a huge positive impact on the lives of everyone who has been recruited through the Naumann Initiative to date.”

Kingdom Housing Association is now actively seeking to engage with more local businesses who are interested in being part of this life-changing initiative.

Campion Homes, a development partner of Kingdom’s Affordable Housing Programme, recently created a vacancy for a new member of staff through the Naumann Initiative.

After being impressed by the calibre of applicants from the pool of homeless individuals they offered jobs to three people.

Dougie Herd, joint managing director of Campion Homes said “We are delighted to partner with Kingdom Housing Association in the Naumann Initiative that gives people the chance to rebuild their lives and build their own future. Opportunities are vital for everyone in everyday life.”

Kingdom Housing Association also welcomes job applications from people who are currently registered homeless.