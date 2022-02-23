Tickets are now available for the forthcoming Fife Tourism Conference: Turning Challenge into Opportunity at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy on Thursday, March 10 from 10.00am to 3.30pm.

Karen Darke MBE, paralympian, is the keynote speaker at the event. Karen will share stories from a diverse range of her paralympic and travel experiences.

A specialist in overcoming challenge, navigating change and of finding ‘inner gold’, Karen will explore ideas and tools of how an ‘Adventure Mindset’ can help create surprising possibilities.

Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The programme is also set to include presentations from: Joshua Ryan-Sa, Traveltech, Marc Crothall, Scottish Tourism Alliance, R&A - Opportunities around The Open, Marina Di Duca, VisitScotland and Craig Leitch, Greener Kirkcaldy.

The afternoon will also include a Pecha Kucha style session with five Fife businesses sharing their stories and tips for success in six minutes.

For information on booking tickets visit here

