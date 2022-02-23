Man, 49, dies in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station
An investigation is underway after a man died in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.
It is understood to have happened at the St Brycedale Road building on Tuesday.
No details have been given, but Police Scotland confirmed a 49-year old man had died - and his next of kin informed.
As with all deaths in custody, an independent review will now take place to establish the circumstances.
A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 49-year-old male has died while in custody at Kirkcaldy Police Station.
“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.
“The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner is undertaking a Crown-directed investigation into the circumstances and we will fully assist the PIRC with its enquiries.”