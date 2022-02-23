Eight new classroom spaces planned to tackle over capacity at Fife primary school

Wormit Primary School is understood to be one of nine schools across the Kingdom with capacity issues, with statistics at the start of this year suggesting it had a pupil roll of 171 against a capacity of just 150.

In a bid to alleviate that pressure, planning permission has now been secured for the modular unit which will be situated on a flat piece of ground between the two Flass Road gates at the school.

Eight new classroom spaces and a general purpose room will be created thanks to the additional accommodation, and construction on site is anticipated to start in mid-March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wormit Primary School

The unit itself is due to be delivered over the Easter Holidays and the projected finish date for the project is at the end of May, with a tender already approved to carry out the work.

In approving the application, Fife Council planning case officer Jack Wilson noted one comment had been received by the local authority citing concerns about an increase in traffic and the impact on the area’s existing transportation infrastructure.

However, Mr Wilson said this was likely to be “minimal”, given the size of the extension.

“Overall, the design is modern and inconspicuous and would not detract from the visual amenity of the school or the surrounding area,” he added.

Mr Wilson also confirmed that three trees will be removed for the proposal, but these are not mature and can be easily planted elsewhere on the site.

The single-storey unit is to be positioned approximately 11 metres east of the east elevation of the existing school building, while the finishing materials of the raised platform on which the unit will be set are to be red brick to match the existing building.

The new accommodation comes after extensive work was done to reinsulate and decorate the P7 area, while a refurbishment of the nursery was also carried out.

Work to reinsulate and decorate classroom areas used by P1-6 is likely to be done over the summer holidays.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.