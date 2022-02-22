Police shocked as Fife motorist seven times over drink-drive limit

The incident happened in Glenrothes when officers were carrying out patrols as part of Police Scotland’s ‘Wear A Seatbelt’ campaign.

Police said they were “shocked” to record the reading.

In a tweet, Police Scotland said: “He blew a breath alcohol reading of 178 umg at the road side & 7 times the 22 umg limit at the station!

“Luckily no one was injured by him.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police released this image of the drink-drive reading