Police shocked as Fife motorist seven times over drink-drive limit

Police have stopped a driver in Fife was reportedly seven times over the drink-drive limit.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:42 am

The incident happened in Glenrothes when officers were carrying out patrols as part of Police Scotland’s ‘Wear A Seatbelt’ campaign.

Police said they were “shocked” to record the reading.

In a tweet, Police Scotland said: “He blew a breath alcohol reading of 178 umg at the road side & 7 times the 22 umg limit at the station!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Leslie incident: Man, 28, charged with attempted murder

“Luckily no one was injured by him.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police released this image of the drink-drive reading

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V