Police shocked as Fife motorist seven times over drink-drive limit
Police have stopped a driver in Fife was reportedly seven times over the drink-drive limit.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:42 am
The incident happened in Glenrothes when officers were carrying out patrols as part of Police Scotland’s ‘Wear A Seatbelt’ campaign.
Police said they were “shocked” to record the reading.
In a tweet, Police Scotland said: “He blew a breath alcohol reading of 178 umg at the road side & 7 times the 22 umg limit at the station!
“Luckily no one was injured by him.”
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.