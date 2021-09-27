Glenrothes business Jessop Jewellers has been praised by local MP Peter Grant, who submitted a parliamentary motion celebrating the family firm’s 50 years in business.

Mr Grant has submitted an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons congratulating the business on its golden jubilee year – and noting that this makes Jessops one of the longest continuously present businesses in the Kingdom Centre.

The centre opened only eight years earlier than the family run firm, which was originally started as a watch and clock repairs business by George Jessop before being passed down to his son Paul, who has now handed the reigns to his son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Sophie.

The parliamentary motion goes on to recognise “the exceptional hard work of the Jessop family and their fantastic staff in providing top quality products and service to the people of Glenrothes and further afield over the course of so many years” and wish the team “all the best in continuing to grow and carry on the family business for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Mr Grant commented: “The combination of Brexit and Covid has had a serious impact throughout the economy with the retail sector being badly hit.

"It was great to be able to help one of our best known family owned businesses to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

“I was pleased to be able to present Sophie Jessop with a copy of the Early Day Motion I had lodged in Parliament to mark the occasion.”

Sophie commented: “We are absolutely delighted we are now celebrating our family firms 50th anniversary with a bespoke new shop front installed by iCatcha Displays Ltd.

“We have helped our customers mark their own special occasions; from proposals to golden wedding anniversaries, births and birthdays.

"It’s a milestone age for any business, especially in a “new town” and given the challenging retail industry of recent, we’re so thankful we’ve managed to ride the storm.

"We highly value all our wonderful and very loyal customers, new and old - some of whom have been shopping with us since 1971 and remember ‘old Mr Jessop’!”

"Here’s to the next 50 successful years of Jessops the Jewellers.”

