Kingdom Housing Association secure further £25 million private placement
Kingdom Housing Association has secured a further £25 million private placement from an existing investor.
It will allow the business to continue to build new affordable housing across Fife, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.
Ken Tudhope, Kingdom’s executive director of finance, said, “We are very happy with the deal we have obtained with the investor and greatly appreciate their continued support for our ambitious programme.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the project team members who were all committed to achieving this outcome - Allia C&C, Harper Macleod, and JLL.”
Peter Freer, head of Scottish Office at Allia C&C, said, “Kingdom is an attractive credit which was able to benefit from a very competitive long dated offer from an existing investor part of which was deferred for 12 months.
“This will secure the funding required to continue the much-needed new build affordable housing across Fife, Perth & Kinross, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.”