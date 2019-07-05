Kirkaldy nail technician wins commendation at top awards

A Kirkcaldy nail technician is celebrating a top award.

Sarah Abbott was highly commended in the recent Scottish Beauty Industry awards. She also placed in the top 18 of global nail contest – Nails Next Top Nail Artist – which she will be entering again in August

Sarah is also in the middle off opening her own salon/training academy at Mitchelston Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy.

