Kirkcaldy 15-17 store: Locked-out traders offered lifeline by town centre business

The concession store has terminated its lease on the former Debenhams shop just weeks after opening its doors.

Traders and staff were told over the weekend of the troubled company’s decision to quit Kirkcaldy so abruptly.

Some have gone public with claims of being owed money - an issue which has dogged several of 15-17’s other outlets across the UK.

1517 store, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Now, one of the High Street’s newest businesses is offering help.

Grain and Sustain, who opened in Tolbooth street just weeks ago, is offering temporary shelf space to any of the small businesses left with nowhere to go.

The owners posted on Facebook: “We have just heard the absolutely devastating news that the new department store in Kirkcaldy has been closed with immediate effect.

“If any of the small businesses affected would like a shelf temporarily until they find their feet please get in touch.

“Obviously we won't be able to house everyone but we will do our best to help.

“We have a space currently designated for freezers but we can hold off on those plans if it would help some fellow indie business owners in the lead up to Christmas. “

For more information please email [email protected]

Kirkcaldy was 15-17’s second Scottish store..

The business was mired in claims of traders and contractors at its other UK stores not being paid - a situation which has now been mirrored in Kirkcaldy.

