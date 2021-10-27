Kirkcaldy's 15-17 concession store collapses just weeks after opening
A troubled concession store has closed its doors just weeks after opening in Kirkcaldy town centre.
15-17 only moved into the former Debenhams premises in the High Street in late September, but it has now formally surrendered its tenancy - leaving businesses furious amid claims they are already thousands of pounds out of pocket.
The staff employed by 15-17 were told at the weekend as the doors closed.
Tahir Ali, who owns the building, is now set to launch his own fashion store and continue working with the existing concessionaires who had filled the ground floor.
The moves mark the end of 15-17’s short-lived stint in town.
The business, which had a soft opening in late September, first signed a deal to move into Debenhams in 2019.
It was meant to open early in 2020.
That date was then pushed back to September 2020 with the company promising a mix of retailers under one roof, with a selection of small local businesses and bigger national names trading side-by-side.
Concessionaires paid a set monthly fee for a concession space within the store to get a presence on the High Street.
Kirkcaldy was 15-17’s second Scottish store after launching in Ayr. It also has outlets in England and Wales.
But the business was mired in claims of traders and contractors at its other UK stores not being paid - a situation which has now been mirrored in Kirkcaldy.
Signage appeared briefly above the main door only to be taken down, and the upper floor was not utilised.
A line will be drawn under the company’s short stay on October 31.