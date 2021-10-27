Kirkcaldy's 15-17 concession store collapses just weeks after opening

15-17 only moved into the former Debenhams premises in the High Street in late September, but it has now formally surrendered its tenancy - leaving businesses furious amid claims they are already thousands of pounds out of pocket.

The staff employed by 15-17 were told at the weekend as the doors closed.

Tahir Ali, who owns the building, is now set to launch his own fashion store and continue working with the existing concessionaires who had filled the ground floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-17 store on Kirkcaldy High Street minus the signage which was taken down just days after going up (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The moves mark the end of 15-17’s short-lived stint in town.

The business, which had a soft opening in late September, first signed a deal to move into Debenhams in 2019.

It was meant to open early in 2020.

That date was then pushed back to September 2020 with the company promising a mix of retailers under one roof, with a selection of small local businesses and bigger national names trading side-by-side.

Concessionaires paid a set monthly fee for a concession space within the store to get a presence on the High Street.

Kirkcaldy was 15-17’s second Scottish store after launching in Ayr. It also has outlets in England and Wales.

But the business was mired in claims of traders and contractors at its other UK stores not being paid - a situation which has now been mirrored in Kirkcaldy.

Signage appeared briefly above the main door only to be taken down, and the upper floor was not utilised.

A line will be drawn under the company’s short stay on October 31.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.