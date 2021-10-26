Man charged in connection with theft of number of high value cars in Fife

The 28-year-old man due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Police said he had been been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of six vehicles and five attempted thefts of a number of others and various other crimes in the Forth valley and Fife areas.

Detective Sergeant Jo Moffat, Priority Crime Team, Stirling said: “This arrest was made under Operation Greenbay which is an ongoing initiative to tackle the theft of vehicles following a housebreaking.

A man has been charged

“We are working with a range of partners and other agencies to prevent further incidents, while thoroughly investigating incidents which do occur and recovering stolen vehicles.

“Operation Greenbay continues and I would continue to urge householders to ensure their homes and vehicles are as secure as possible against thieves.

“Anyone with concerns or information about any incidents can call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

