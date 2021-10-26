The project manager of Cosy Kingdom said the service has had a higher than normal volume of calls from people in the Kingdom with concerns about soaring bills this winter.

Bruce McCall said there has also been a rise in requests for support from households to help them reduce their carbon emissions.

Cosy Kingdom offers a free and impartial energy advice service which is available to anyone living in Fife.

The project manager for Cosy Kingdom has said the volume of calls the service has received has increased to levels staff don't usually don't usually see until the middle of Winter.

Its team of energy advisors can support people worried about their energy bills or are looking for ways to reduce their energy use at home.

Mr McCall said: “The volume of calls we have received has increased to levels we usually don't see until the middle of winter.

"Many of the people we're speaking to are those who have been affected by an increase in energy prices, suppliers going out of business or those who have seen the energy market problems in the news and want to get advice on what they can do before the cold weather arrives.

“Their main concerns are being able to afford to heat their homes this winter as well as keeping on top of their energy bills and trying to keep costs as low as possible.”He added: “We're also seeing an increase in requests for support from households to help reduce their carbon emissions.”

Bruce said around one in four households in Fife can be classed as being in fuel poverty and warned that this number is set to rise this winter with many families having to make the choice between heating their homes and eating a warm meal.

“Those that kept bills low by switching suppliers every year are now finding they're unable to do that,” he said

“Currently the price cap covered standard variable tariffs are the cheapest available, and that's likely to be the case until at least October next year. If you're currently on a cheap fixed deal stay put until the tariff comes to an end, then the cheapest option will be to stay on the standard variable rate offered by your energy supplier.

“If you want to move to a fixed price deal this will be much more expensive so we wouldn't recommend it.”

He added: “It is more important than ever before to remember that the cheapest energy is the energy we don't use, so trying to be more energy efficient is the best way to save money on your energy bills.”

If anyone is concerned about heating their homes or keeping on top of their bills, they are advised to get in touch to speak to one of the Cosy Kingdom energy advisors. Locals can get in touch by calling 01592 807930, emailing [email protected], texting COSY and your name to 88440 or visiting the website www.cosykingdom.org.uk

