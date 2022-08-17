Kirkcaldy and several Fife towns benefit from Virgin O2 5G investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lang Toun, Newport-on-Tay, Crossgates, Wormit and Townhill are all included in the latest roll-out which will hook up to 37,000 Scottish postcodes to the 5G network.

Virgin Media O2’s 5G coverage in Scotland now covers 58 towns and cities.

The converged telecommunications company has also invested to upgrade its 4G network, the backbone of mobile connectivity around the country.

Several Fife towns will benefit through the investment

Across Scotland, capacity has been boosted in over 33,000 postcodes, including in Glasgow, Kirkcaldy, Stirling, Perth, Inverness and Edinburgh.

Ivan McKee MSP, Scottish Government Business Minister, said: “Improving our digital infrastructure is critically important and will help build a more prosperous, resilient, equal and sustainable economy as part of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.”

Colin Rae, head of build for Scotland at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are driving forward the Scottish Government’s aspiration to make the country a world-class digital nation, turning ambition into action through continued investment to expand our gigabit network, 4G upgrades and 5G rollout.

“We’re dedicated to bringing the best experience and seamless connectivity to all our customers across Scotland, from the remote Isle of Gigha and Scottish Highlands, to the major cities, as we continue to upgrade the UK.”