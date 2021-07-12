Kirkcaldy bank reveals plans for refurbishment of listed building

The TSB has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out the work at its branch at 114 High Street.

It is a Category B listed property within the town centre’s conservation area.

Externally, the work proposed includes redecorating the masonry walls, replacing existing signage with the bank’s illuminated 2021 logo, replacing the backing to the cash machine, and cleaning graffiti from the wall.

TSB Kirkcaldy High Street

The bank also wants to re-paint the handrail, remove rust from fittings and repaint down pipes.

In a statement submitted with its application, it said: “The work will ensure the continued retention of the building.

“Internally, the work will involve decoration to internal walls and new flooring.

“The majority of these changes will be like for like, thus minimising any potential for there to be any harm to the historic fabric of the building.”

The application will be considered by officers and councillors in due course.

