Kirkcaldy E-Liquid manufacturer and vape supplier announces impressive growth plans

The family business, established in 2013, with dedicated retail operations throughout Fife, Scotland and a manufacturing facility in Kirkcaldy, also supplies other independent e-cigarette and vape retailers throughout the UK from its wholesale division.

The company is in the process of implementing a strategic plan that will see them grow their business over the next three years in line with the growth in this sector.

Cloud Vapours offers an extensive range of their own E-Liquids.

The e-cigarette and vape sector have welcomed recent positive comments from health organisations supporting vaping as a legitimate smoking cessation method – something the sector claims it has been crying out for over several years.

This represents a milestone for the sector and a breakthrough for tackling the health blight of smoking on the nation, industry representatives have said.

Janet Hughes, director of Cloud Vapours, said: “Like most retail businesses, we have taken the knocks that Covid has thrown at us.

"Through adversity we have seen opportunity, and this has enabled us to build a strong online offering, which together with our current retail offering and wholesale division will see us grow the business significantly over the next few years.

“As a previous long-term smoker of 20 plus cigarettes per day, I am a shining example of the effectiveness of vaping as a smoking cessation method. I started vaping and stopped smoking overnight and haven’t looked back since.

"The recent positive comments from the health organisations are going to prove transformational for our sector and our business.”

For more information about Cloud Vapours, please visit: www.cloudvapours.co.uk.

