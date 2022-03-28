Kirkcaldy flower and gift shop re-locates to new premises in the town centre
A new Kirkcaldy-based flower and gift shop has re-located to new premises in the town centre.
CC’s Floral Design, which opened in The Mercat Shopping Centre in August last year, has recently moved into a new shop in Whytehouse Avenue, beside hair salon Migele Experience.
Owner Casey McCallum, 23, realised a long-held dream when she went into business for herself last year.
She explained why she decided to relocate CC’s Floral Design: “I moved from the Mercat because I didn’t feel it suited business. It is more for big shops like Home Bargains and Poundland,” she said.
“I offer a more luxury and quality floral service and it seemed some people were just nipping into the Mercat for a wee bargain and I couldn’t always meet the expectations.
"I really prefer my new shop because it has sunshine all day long and it’s super bright and when I have the door open the fresh air is great. Where I am now feels more like mine if that makes sense.”
Casey said her business sells flowers for all occasions, indoor and outdoor plants, vases, as well as scented bath bombs, candles and prints from a local artist.
She explained how she got into selling flowers: “Straight out of high school I had an apprenticeship at Canterbury Bells and was there for two years before moving to another florist.
"I eventually decided to open my own shop because trying to find a florist’s job became very hard.”
The former Balwearie and Viewforth High pupil worked in other jobs and even had a flower stall at the Artisan Market in the town centre before she decided to take the plunge and open her own shop.
She said the feedback she has had so far has been very positive: “My customers from the Mercat have followed me up to my new shop and everyone says the same. It’s open, bright and so much nicer!
"The neighbouring shops have been so lovely and love that I’ve joined their wee street of shops. New customers have come from passing by whether that be walking the dogs, driving past or on the way to the tattoo shop or Migele hairdressers.”
She added: “I have always wanted to be a florist and now I have got myself the job I have always wanted.”