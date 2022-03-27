New project to help parents struggling with their mental health launches in Fife

The Resilience project, which launched in March, is currently offering trauma-focused counselling to six women.

It is being delivered by Kinross-based charity Trauma Healing Together in partnership with Muirhead Outreach Project, thanks to funding from the Postcode Lottery and Foundation Scotland.

As well as 16 weeks of counselling by a qualified trauma therapist, the project also offers 10 weeks of resilience training and four weeks of fitness and nutritional advice.

From left: Muirhead Outreach Project support worker Mandy Temple, manager Shannon Wright and Trauma Healing Together founder Roxanne Kerr

In addition to the current initiative, two more Resilience projects will be launched in the summer of 2022 after Trauma Healing Together was granted a further £27,000 by Action 15 and the Maple Trust.

Both the training course and the counselling sessions will be held at the offices of The Muirhead Outreach Project in the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes.

Roxanne Kerr, founder and CEO of Trauma Healing Together, said: “It has been a lot of work getting to this stage but we are so excited to be working with Muirhead Outreach to deliver this much needed work to trauma survivors.

“Working in partnership with the people who use our services is a priority for us as a charity and the Resilience project is a reflection of this.

“The structure of the project was designed in collaboration with the parents who are now attending the project and we hope to continue to shape and improve the project based on their views about what support is needed.

“While the project has only just started, we are already delighted with the feedback we have received about it.

“We have now received funding which will allow us to deliver a further two Resilience projects in the spring and we hope to be able to announce more information about this shortly.”

Trauma Healing Together launched as a grassroots charity in 2020. It is the brainchild of Roxanne, a trauma counsellor, who set up the organisation after witnessing the difficulties that many trauma survivors have in accessing services.

For the past two years, Roxanne, the charity’s trustees and volunteers, have worked tirelessly to establish Trauma Healing Together as an expert voice on trauma and a key service within the Tayside and Fife areas.

The charity will hold its second Perth and Kinross Mental Health and Wellbeing Festival this summer after the success of the inaugural festival last year, which was held online due to the pandemic.

Roxanne continued: “I am particularly proud of the progress that the charity has made over the last year and pleased that we are now at the stage where we can deliver real tangible changes to the lives of trauma survivors.

“The Perth and Kinross Mental health and Wellbeing Festival was our first project and we are excited that after the success of it, we have secured further funding from the Perth and Kinross Council Community Investment Fund to be able to deliver it again this year.

She added: “The plan for this year’s festival is to hold it as a live in-person event which will also be live streamed and we hope this mixed way of delivering it will help us to reach even more people.”

