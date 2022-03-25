The production team will be filming an episode for the show in the Kingdom of Fife from the 4th to the 8th of April and have selected the Lang Toun as one of its featured towns.

Sam Spencer, the show’s assistant producer, said: “For those not familiar with the show, two contributors will be spending the day in Kirkcaldy exploring and meeting local people to get a flavour of what the town is like.

Kirkcaldy is set to star in the hit BBC One show, Escape to the country.

"We will also be looking to film a couple of short interviews with some Kirkcaldy experts to get an insight into what makes the town tick and what events visitors can expect to enjoy in the town throughout the year.

“As well as this, we will also be looking to chat to a couple of general Fife enthusiasts who can tell us about all the wonderful things the county has to offer.”

Sam said that the production team are also looking for places and businesses to visit while in Kirkcaldy and has urged locals to get in touch.

“We will also filming extensively throughout Kirkcaldy when we visit so it would be great to know which buildings, businesses and areas show off the town in the best light so we can make sure we get lots of shots of them,” he said.

"We would also like our contributors to drop into a some kind of local independent eatery throughout the day to pick up a snack (coffee, ice cream, sweets, sandwiches etc.) so any suggestions for that would be welcome. Always happy to hear great lunch options too!

“We will be filming in Kirkcaldy for one day only on Tuesday, April 5, so please only put yourself forward for a chat if you are available then. We will need no longer than 15 minutes of your time.”

If you would like to be featured on the show or know someone who would, please email: [email protected].

