The owners of the Dean Park Hotel submitted the proposals to the local authority at the start of the year.

They were formally rubber-stamped this week.

The plans include a new spa and wellness building as an extension to the existing hotel – which recently gained four-star status, the first in town to receive such an accolade.

A visual of how the Dean Park spa will look.

It will include a new swimming pool, gymnasium, activity studio, changing rooms, day and hotel relaxation rooms, cafe and lounge spaces, spa and wellness facilities as well as a new extension consisting of 12 aqua spa bedrooms.

Owners Colin and Margaret Smart have said are they looking to invest to bring the best facilities to the family-run hotel.

They said the new development will add to their existing refurbishment project which has already exceeded expectations.

The spa plan has been on the table since before the pandemic.

At the time of lodging the p;ans in January, Mr Smart said: "We hope to get work started on it this year, subject to planning. That is our target.”

“It is a big development for the town and we see it as a big asset for Kirkcaldy.”

“This development is unique in Fife – currently you have to go up to St Andrews to get something similar to what we are planning.

"The new bedroom extension will be part of the new facility because we need to increase the number of bedrooms – we need the 12 extra bedrooms to basically make the most of the spa."The new facility has always been part of their thinking.

"Since we bought the hotel in August 2019 we have always wanted to do something like this,” he said.

“We started thinking could we convert something in the hotel but then we realised we needed to extend the building – there is a huge area at the back which no-one really sees, so between the spa and new car parking facilities, it is quite a big development.”