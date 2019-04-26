Kirkcaldy’s Debenhams store set to close - here’s when

The Debenhams department store in Kirkcaldy is to close, the retail giant has this morning confirmed.

The Fife store is the only one in Scotland among 22 UK outlets which is set to close in the first wave though the firm said no closures will happen until after Christmas 2019.

The news is a devastating blow to employees with Debenhams today confirming the closures will see the loss of around 1,200 jobs.

Today’s news is the latest blow to Kirkcaldy’s ailing town centre which has already been rocked by the closure of several stores including Marks & Spencer since the start of the year.

