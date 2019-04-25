Councillors to rule on plans for former Fife hospital

The site of Kirkcaldy’s former maternity hospital is set to be transformed into a housing development.

Councillors are to consider plans for 41 homes, and the conversion of the mansion house into flats, seven years after the last expectant mothers were admitted.

Exterior of Mansion House at Forth Park Hospital (Pic: Neil Doig/FFP)

Forth Park was the town’s traditional maternity home, delivering thousands of babies since 1932 until it closed in 2012 and moved into a new purpose built unit in the new wing of Victoria Hospital.

AEL Developments and NHS Fife will put a planning application to develop the site before councillors on Tuesday.

The houses will range from two to five bedrooms, while the category B listed mansion will be converted into nine flats.

Forth Park’s old coach house, stables and cottage block will also be turned into flats.

Planning officers have recommended approval for the development of the site.

The application comes one year after the applicants put their plans on show at a public exhibition.